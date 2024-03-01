Disha Patani Defends Karan Johar Against Nepotism Allegations: 'If I Am An Actress Today...''

Karan Johar and Disha Patani at the trailer launch event

Disha Patani, who is all set to feature in Karan Johar's production Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra, revealed at the trailer launch of the film that she was discovered by the director-producer. Disha didn't utter the word nepotism at the event. However she hinted at it when she called herself an "outsider." Disha said at the event, "If I am an actress today, it is also because of Karan Johar; because he was the one who actually spotted me when I was modelling. I was just 18. I feel like I wouldn't have been here, if he hadn't spotted me at that time. So when people say whatever (hinting at nepotism)... I am an outsider. So I feel like this is the opportunity that he gave me." FYI, Karan Johar was labelled as the "flagbearer of nepotism" by Kangana Ranaut on his show Koffee With Karan 5. Since then, Karan Johar has been trolled on social media heavily for promoting starkids.

Reacting to Disha's words, Karan Johar said at the event, "I love you." Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra, who made his acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, chimed in, "Kya baat kar rahi ho Disha, main bhi (What are you saying Disha, me too)."

The trailer of Yodha was launched on Thursday. At the event, Disha Patani made heads turn in an off-shoulder black dress. She was joined by co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Karan Johar was twinning in black with Disha. Take a look at the pictures here:

ICYMI, Sidharth Malhotra shared the trailer and wrote, "A soldier, a hijack, and countless mysteries within. Catch the #Yodha in action as he takes flight on a mission like no other!" Take a look:

Disha Patani made her debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She featured in films like Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, Ek Villain Returns. Apart from Yodha, Disha Patani has an interesting line up - she will be seen in Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD, Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle.