Aryan Khan, Disha Patani Hung Out With Orry On New Year's Eve

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry stepped foot into the new year while partying with his friends in Mumbai. The guest list included Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Bollywood actress Disha Patani, Tania Shroff and others. Aryan, whose sister Suhana Khan is a close friend of Orry, was spotted partying hard with Orry while wearing a shirt from his clothing brand D'YAVOL X. Besides Aryan Khan, Bollywood actress Disha Patani was also spotted at the party in a bright pink dress, so was Tania Shroff, who was previously dating Ahan Shetty.

Take a look at some pictures from the night:

Previously a picture of little aryan from actress Kajol's mehendi ceremony trended big on social media. In the photo, Kajol is seen getting her hands adorned in henna. Standing behind her is SRK with his son Aryan Khan on one side. On the other side, we see SRK's wife and interior-designer Gauri Khan smiling while looking at the bride-to-be. The image beautifully captures the essence of their camaraderie on the special occasion. Interestingly, this is not first time the snapshot has gone viral. Nearly three years ago, the same picture garnered widespread attention when fan pages circulated it, much like they are doing now.

Take a look at the picture:

A few months back, a picture of Aryan Khan from inside his dad SRK's 58th birthday bash went viral. The picture, which was shared by fan pages on social media, featured Orhan Awatramani and Aryan Khan posing together. In the picture, we can see Aryan Khan looking dapper in an all-black jacket and pants. Orry was seen in a shimmery red attire. The caption alongside the picture read, "Double the trouble, double the charm! Aryan and Orry make an unbeatable duo. With Aryan in black and Orry in red, they're beyond cute and oh-so-handsome. The striking combination of red and black is impossible to ignore."

Earlier in December 2022, Aryan revealed that he has wrapped up the writing of his debut directorial project which he will also be directing.