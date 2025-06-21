Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of "24 Hours In 30 Seconds" From Her London Holiday

Janhvi Kapoor who is currently holidaying in London with sister Khushi Kapoor and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, took to Instagram to share an all-new post from all the fun she is having.

In this new video, we once again spot Shikhar Pahariya and an unfiltered Janhvi Kapoor who's seen enjoying some skincare, food, museum trips, and workout sessions.

What's Happening

Janhvi Kapoor shared a new video from her London trip on Instagram.

In this new video, she is seen gorging on some delicious food, working out in the gym, glamming up with her sister Khushi Kapoor, and enjoying a picnic in the park.

She captioned the post, "Thnx Khushu for introducing me to powdered sunscreen. Can you guys tell @orry edited my reel?"

The text in the video read, "POV: 24 hrs in 30 seconds."

Janhvi Kapoor's Viral Posts With Shikhar Pahariya From Their London Trip

Two days back, a video of lovebirds Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya had gone viral online. The two were seen walking hand-in-hand, as they took a stroll. They were accompanied by Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared an Instagram carousel, her London dump featured an adorable video with Shikhar Pahariya.

The video opens with Janhvi and Shikhar sitting at a table. A few seconds into the clip, Janhvi leans onto Shikhar to take a bite from his plate. The look on Shikhar's face is just unmissable.

Replying to the post, Janhvi's brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, said, "U have a 'NAC' of doing this while eating..." Janhvi's Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan added, "Please be calm and eat sugar-free ice cream."

Janhvi Kapoor didn't miss Varun's advice and replied, "Can't be calm till Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releases."

Anshula Kapoor dropped a note for her "favesssss" in the comments section.

Work

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan to look forward to.

In A Nutshell

Janhvi Kapoor shared a glimpse of her London Holiday, quoting it as "POV: 24 hrs in 30 seconds". She teased her followers as she asked if they could tell the reel had been edited by internet sensation Orry.