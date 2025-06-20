Janhvi Kapoor Takes A Bite From Shikhar Pahariya's Plate. His LOL Reaction Is Crazy Viral

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. The actress is currently in London with Shikhar and her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Now, a video of Janhvi Kapoor having a cute moment with Shikhar has surfaced online. The clip was originally shared by Janhvi Kapoor as part of her London dump.

The video opens to Janhvi and Shikhar sitting at a table. A few seconds into the clip, Janhvi leans onto Shikhar to take a bite from his plate. The look on Shikhar's face is just unmissable.

Replying to the post, Janhvi's brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, said, “U have a ‘NAC' of doing this while eating…” Janhvi's Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan added, “Please be calm and eat sugar-free ice cream.” The two will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Janhvi Kapoor didn't miss Varun's advice and replied, “Can't be calm till Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releases.”

Anshula Kapoor dropped a note for her “favesssss” in the comments section.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's album from the British capital:

Earlier, a video of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya enjoying a casual stroll in the park surfaced online. They were joined by Khushi.

In the clip, Janhvi, dressed in her casual best, is seen walking hand in hand with Shikhar.

Janhvi Kapoor has neither accepted or denied her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi on Koffee With Karan, “You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?" She said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actress. His elder brother, Veer Pahariya, made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. The film also featured Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, Sara and Veer had dated for a brief period of time.