Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra's Identity Crisis - Soldier Or Traitor?

Sidharth Malhotra in a scene from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha is out today and it's replete with high-octane action, patriotic fervour and an identity crisis. The trailer shows the protagonist Arun (played by Sidharth Malhotra) aspiring to be an army officer like his father (played by Ronit Roy). Arun, who always wants to wear the soldier's uniform, is reminded by his father that he has to earn it. Arun fulfills his ambition and becomes a soldier. His modus operandi is known as yodha style that doesn't believe in negotiations with enemies. Fierce, brave army officer Arun, however, is suspended from the service and he is being labelled as a "traitor". Meanwhile, an aircraft, loaded with passengers, is being hijacked. News channels show that an Indian officer can be the mastermind behind this hijack. Is Arun a soldier or a traitor? Or is he merely a pawn in a big game? We have to wait for the answer till the film releases in theatres on March 15. Don't miss the scene where Sidharth Malhotra utters the famous DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) dialogue "Bade bade mission me aisi choti galti hoti reheti hai, Senorita (Little errors happen in such big missions, Senorita) in Shah Rukh Khan's style. Disha Patani plays a flight attendant and Raashii Khanna an intelligence officer in the film. Take a look at the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "A soldier, a hijack, and countless mysteries within. Catch the #Yodha in action as he takes flight on a mission like no other!" Take a look:

Speaking about Yodha earlier, Sidharth Malhotra, in an interaction with news agency ANI, said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

The relase date of Yodha has been pushed a couple of times as it earlier meant to clash with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is all set to hit the theatres on March 15. The film also stars Disha Patani and it has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.