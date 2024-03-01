In-Flight Yodha Trailer Launch Round Up With Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna And Karan Johar

A still from the trailer launch video. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Yodha released on Thursday afternoon. BTW, did you know that the film's trailer launch event was one of a kind because it took place up in the air. The trailer was launched in a flight and the video also features the film's stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna along with the film's producer Karan Johar and the in-flight passengers as well. The post shared by Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram was captioned, "Roaring at 37,000 feet! #YodhaTrailer soars high, unleashing action at its peak." He added, "Yodha Trailer out now. Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Check out the post shared by Sidharth here:

Sharing the trailer of the film on social media, the film's lead actor Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "A soldier, a hijack, and countless mysteries within. Catch the #Yodha in action as he takes flight on a mission like no other! #YodhaTrailer out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Yodha was earlier meant to clash with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. However, the thriller hit the screens last month. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15. The film also stars Disha Patani and it has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force, also starring Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. The series released on Prime Video last month.