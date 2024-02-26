Sidharth Held Yodha Co-Star Raashii's Hand And The Internet Is Outraged

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna have been actively promoting their upcoming film Yodha. Recently, the two were in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for the launch of the film's first song, Zindagi Tere Naam. While many photos and videos from the event have surfaced online, one clip, in particular, has everyone talking. In the video, shared on Instagram, Sidharth and Raashii are seen walking hand-in-hand. Fans are not happy with the way Sidharth held Raashii's hand. They have also expressed their disapproval in the comment section. A user questioned, "He [Sidharth] is married, why is he doing this?" Another wondered, "Why are they behaving like a married couple?" A Kiara Advani fan wrote, "On behalf of Kiara, I am jealous." “Why holding hands and all publicly ?? She is just a co-actor, onscreen is fine but not socially … not cool,” read a comment under the video. A user said, “Learn from Hollywood you don't have to act like this or behave like a couple to promote your movie. This is so weird.”

On Saturday, Sidharth Malhotra shared a montage of Yodha's first song Zindagi Tere Naam on Instagram. The track beautifully highlights the chemistry between Sidharth and Raashii Khanna. Zindagi Tere Naam has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. In the caption, Sidharth wrote, “It's all love with Zindagi Tere Naam, from Yodha, in cinemas on March 15. Song out now!”

The teaser of Yodha primarily focuses on Sidharth Malhotra. It starts with an intense scene where an aircraft full of passengers is hijacked. As the situation escalates, Sidharth's character, a commando, steps in for the rescue. The teaser showcases him engaging in hand-to-hand combat with the terrorists inside the plane. The teaser also gives us glimpses of Disha Patani, who plays a flight attendant, and Raashii Khanna working in an intelligence department.

Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, Yodha will hit the big screens on March 15.