Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals The "Biggest Luxury" In Her Life With Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie: "It Has To Happen"

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting Heads of State. Here's when the actress spoke about the 'biggest luxury' she possesses when it comes to husband, singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. She revealed her weekly tradition with them that is absolutely 'mandatory.'

Priyanka Chopra recently told People Magazine about her most cherished thing to do with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

She said that they loved to snuggle and that she always managed to squeeze in some time with them despite hectic Sundays.

She said, "Being home with my family. The biggest luxury in our lives is being able to waste time together or spend time together and just be languid in it and not worry about having to go somewhere."

Speaking of the snuggles that have to be fitted into their busy schedules, she added, "They have to happen. It's mandatory. 7 AM, but we got 'em in."

Furthermore, Priyanka said, "That one hour you might get when it's quiet in the house and you get to watch Love Island's new season with a glass of wine or maybe even a book [when] I am supposed to be reading my scripts."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 in her lineup with Mahesh Babu. She also has The Bluff and Citadel Season 2 to look forward to. Heads of State was her latest release.

Speaking about missing Bollywood, she told India Today, "I miss Hindi movies and I miss India so much."

She added, "I'm working in India this year, and I'm really excited about that. I have always got so much love from the fans of Indian films, and I hope that continues."

