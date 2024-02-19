Yodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra On An Action-Packed Rescue Mission

Sidharth Malhotra in the teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

What to expect from Sidharth Malhotra's much-awaited filmYodha, backed by Dharma productions? Taking a cue from the film's title, we can assume that Sidharth Malhotra will appear as an action hero, who will risk his life to save innocent lives. The teaser of Yodha is out today and it's a Sidharth Malhotra-show. The video begins with an aircraft, loaded with passengers, being hijacked. When a commando is called on for the rescue, Sidharth Malhotra enters the scene. He can be seen engaging in a hand-to-hand combat with the terrorists inside a flight. He can also be seen running through paddy fields, firing a machine gun. The teaser, spanning a few minutes, shows Sidharth engaging in power-packed action stunts. Will he be able to save the lives of the innocents from the hijackers? We have to wait for the answers till March. Don't miss glimpses of Disha Patani (dressed as a flight attendant) and Raashii Khanna (working in an intelligence department) in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram profile, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "We've taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. #YodhaTeaser out now. #Yodha in cinemas March 15. " Take a look:

Speaking about Yodha earlier, Sidharth Malhotra, in an interaction with news agency ANI, said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

The relase date of Yodha has been pushed a couple of times as it earlier meant to clash with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is all set to hit the theatres on March 15. The film also stars Disha Patani and it has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force, also starring Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. The series released on Prime Video last month.