Inside Farzi Star Raashii Khanna's European Holiday With Vaani Kapoor

Raashii Khanna with Vaani Kapoor. (courtesy: raashikhanna)

Farzi star Raashii Khanna has curated all the moments from her European holiday on her Instagram profile. The actress wasn't there alone. She was accompanied by friend and actress Vaani Kapoor. Raashii Khanna shared videos and pictures from her Amsterdam holiday. She and Vaani also went to Paris. She wrote: "Some of my favourite things - great company, great food (some very delicious croissants ) discovering new cultures and some amazing songs, hail storms and Amsterdam." In the comments section of the post, Vaani Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Take a look at Raashii Khanna's post here:

Sharing more pictures with Vaani Kapoor, Raashii Khanna wrote: "Singing on the streets, laughing at our own lame jokes and talking about everything under the sun; never a dull moment with this goofball."

Here are some more pictures from Raashi Khanna's Amsterdam diaries.

The duo also visited Paris during their holiday. Vaani Kapoor, posting this picture, wrote: "Something old, something new.. Paris, a city I first witnessed for a film which forever holds a special place in my heart. With its grandeur history , I created some of my own .. someone rightly said "If you have ever walked in Paris, you will see that Paris will forever walk in your memories."

In terms of work, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood with the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, in which she worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has featured in films such as Befikre, Bell Bottom, Aaha Kalyanam, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and War, to name a few.

Raashii Khanna is the star of films and series like Farzi, Madras Cafe, Maikka Nodigal, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Sardar, Thiruchitrambalam, Tholiprema, Jai Lava Kusa to name a few. She will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Yodha.