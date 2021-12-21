Balle Balle Or Ballet, Vaani Kapoor Is Pro At Both

Vaani Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: _vaanikapoor_)

Vaani Kapoor has been receiving the best reviews of her career for her latest release, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. But, she is not one to rest on laurels and has already moved on to her next project. After setting the screen on fire with some quintessential Bollywood moves alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor is indulging in something more Western for her next shoot. While the actress did not reveal what she is working on, Vaani Kapoor has shared a Boomerang of herself performing a ballet move. In the caption, she wrote, “From Balle Balle to Ballet.” There is really nothing she can't do, is there?

Replying to the video, actress Raashii Khanna said, “Cutie.”

Vaani Kapoor often shares updates about her work on social media. She recently dropped a collection of pictures of her trying on various outfits for her role, Maanvi Brar, in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In the post, she is trying out dresses, athleisure wear, sweaters, pants and skater skirts. For the caption, she wrote, “Maanvi in the making,” along with a dress and a heart emoticon.

Raashii Khanna, once again, made an appearance in the comments section and wrote, “Stunner.”

In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor plays a trans woman. The film, according to the actress, is a "conversation starter." The actress told PTI that the film aspires to offer a genuine on-screen representation of trans individuals in Bollywood cinema.

“We just wanted to normalise this and break stereotypes. There exists this perception, built over all these years when we were growing up. The reference points we witnessed in films and shows, I think we don't need to live by it today,” Vaani Kapoor said. “That is a wrongful representation.”

Referring to her character, Vaani Kapoor added, “Maanvi is not cliched. Abhishek never tried to victimise her or made the narrative too dramatic. He created the right balance, which was hard to crack. It is not preachy and caters to all kinds of audiences -- both the progressive and the regressive.” The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor made her debut in 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance by Yash Raj Films. She followed this up with roles in films such as Aha Kalyanam, Befikre, War and Bell Bottom.