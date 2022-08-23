How Vaani Kapoor Celebrated Her Birthday With Friends Anushka And Akansha Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan shared this picture. (courtesy: anushkaranjan)

It's Vaani Kapoor's birthday today and the Internet is flooded with wishes for the actor. Vaani shared many birthday posts on her Instagram stories, one of them giving glimpses of her birthday celebrations. The 34-year-old Bollywood actor reshared a story, originally shared by her friend and actor-model Anushka Ranjan. The video is a boomerang of Vaani holding a cupcake and making a wish before blowing the candles, with Anushka and Akansha Ranjan kissing her from both sides. Anushka's caption read, "Happy birthday to my eternal sunshine." In another video, shared by Akansha Ranjan from the birthday celebrations, Vaani is seen hiding her face. Akansha's caption read, "It's my cutie's birthday! You deserve the world. ILY."

See posts:

Many of Vaani's friends from the film industry shared birthday posts for the actor on social media.

Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself with Vaani Kapoor and wished her a "Happy Birthday."

See post:

Actor Athiya Shetty too shared an Instagram story, where she posted a picture of Vaani Kapoor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Vaans. I hope this year brings you everything you wish for."

See post:

Celebrity choreographer Marzi Pestonji too shared a picture of himself with the actor on his Instagram story, wishing Vaani Kapoor a "Happy Birthday."

See post:

Filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra too wished the actor. Siddharth shared a picture of Vaani Kapoor on his Instagram story. His caption read, "Happy birthday Vaani Kapoor, loads of love and happiness always.

See post:

Actor Raashii Khanna shared a picture of herself with Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Precious. Love you the most." Resharing the story, Vaani wrote, "Raashii I miss you."

See post:

Along with the many birthday posts, the actor also shared a special story, revealing the making of her new film. The actor posted a blurred picture of a script alongside a vase on her story, which read, "New Beginning." Vaani didn't reveal much about her upcoming project.

See post:

Vaani Kapoor was recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera.