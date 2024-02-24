Yodha Song Zindagi Tere Naam: Sidharth Malhotra And Raashii Khanna's Ishq Wala Love

Sidharth and Raashii in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

The first song of Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Yodha is finally out. Just a few days after unveiling Yodha's power-packed teaser, the actor on Saturday shared a montage video of the romantic track Zindagi Tere Naam on his Instagram timeline. The song sums up by the heart-melting chemistry between the lead pair of Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Zindagi Tere Naam is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, who has also penned its lyrics along with Kaushal Kishore. Sharing the shorter version of the music video, Sidharth Malhotra wrote in the caption, “It's all love with Zindagi Tere Naam, from Yodha, in cinemas on March 15. Song out now!” Vishal Mishra was quick to acknowledge Sidharth's post and dropped a handful of heart emoticons in the comments section.

The makers released the official music video of Zindagi Tere Naam on YouTube. The clip begins with Sidharth Malhotra, in military uniform, walking with his squad. Next, the actor can be seen cooking for Raashii Khanna. All in all, the chemistry between the two stars will strike a chord in your heart.

Here is the official music video of Zindagi Tere Naam:

The first track of the action thriller comes five days after the teaser of the film was unveiled. The Yodha teaser revealed that the movie will be purely a Sidharth Malhotra show. The clip begins with an aircraft being hijacked. The moment a commando is called for rescue, Sidharth Malhotra enters the scene. From the teaser, it is clear that Yodha is a high-octane action film. The teaser video also shows Sidharth Malhotra engaging in hand-to-hand combat with the terrorists inside the aircraft. This is a rescue mission that involves a lot of gunfire and hair-raising stunts. Don't you miss out on the glimpses of Disha Patani, who is seen dressed as a flight attendant. The teaser concludes with the question, will Sidharth Malhotra's character be able to save the lives of the innocents from the hijackers?

Sharing the teaser, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "We've taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. Yodha teaser out now. Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Take a look:

A few days back, Sidharth Malhotra shared a behind-the-scenes video from Yodha, wherein he can be seen performing action sequences. Sidharth revealed that in the movie, his character's name is Arun Katyal.

Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film, which is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, will hit the theatres on March 15.