The Internet Slams Sona Mohapatra For Calling Shefali Jariwala's Song <i>Kaanta Laga</i> "Smutty, XX Interpretation" After Her Death

Singer Sona Mohapatra has criticised filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru for announcing the "retirement" of the remixed version of Kaanta Laga, featuring late actress Shefali Jariwala.

What's Happening

Sona Mohapatra called out the duo, pointing out that the track is a remix and not an original composition.

In a note shared on Instagram, Sona Mohapatra wrote, "Three legends created Kaanta Laga. Composer, lyricist and singer; RD Burman, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Lata Mangeshkar. This utterly misplaced 'retirement' by people calling themselves 'makers' to get some PR out of a death, nothing less. (Viral B is a paid site, largely.)"

She added, "These two only created a smutty video with a remix with a 19-year-old. (Of course, no permissions from legends required for their XX interpretation.) RIP and all for the 42-year-old lady, but legacy?"

Mohapatra's post has not gone down well with many online users, who found her tone dismissive and disrespectful. One person commented, "This is so unnecessary and insensitive, especially if Shefali's loved ones read it. 'RIP and all to the 42-year-old lady,' she can't even say her name?!"

Another wrote, "This is actually so insensitive and hurtful for her close one. Also, there is no need to be rude to a person who is no more here to defend herself."

Another user said, "I have lost even the last shred of respect I had for her." A similar comment read, "That's honestly such a disgusting way to talk about someone who did no harm and is not even between us anymore. That song started Shefali's career, and she was proud of it. She literally owned her beginnings, which not many do out of embarrassment."

Another one commented, "This is beyond disrespectful." Another comment added, "Our generation wouldn't have heard that song if not for Shefali. The old song wasn't a cult classic amongst millennials."

Background

Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42 following a reported cardiac arrest. Known for her breakout appearance in the 2002 remix video of Kaanta Laga, the news of her death was met with shock across the industry.

Soon after her demise, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, who helmed the music video, shared an emotional tribute. "You always said you wanted to be the one and only 'Kaanta Laga' girl. So we never made a sequel - and we never will. We're retiring Kaanta Laga forever. It was always yours. It will always be yours... Shefali... RIP," they wrote.

The original Kaanta Laga was part of the 1971 film Samadhi, sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The track found renewed fame in 2002 when DJ Doll remixed it, paired with a music video featuring Shefali Jariwala.

In A Nutshell

Sona Mohapatra is being trolled over her remarks on late actress Shefali Jariwala. She slammed filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru for announcing the "retirement" of the remixed version of Kaanta Laga.