<i>Param Sundari</i> Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Plus Janhvi Kapoor Equals Romance

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming romantic comedy Param Sundari. The makers shared the first look of the film on Instagram on Thursday.

The teaser introduces Sidharth as the male protagonist Param, showcasing his fit physique in the opening scene. Next, we see Janhvi as Sundari, fluttering her beautiful eyes behind a hand fan.

The visuals then shift to Kerala's stunning backwaters and houseboats, with the leads enjoying a romantic bike ride set to Sonu Nigam's soulful music. It is then followed by glimpses of dramatic moments to come in their love story.

The side note read, "Where North's fire meets South's grace, it calls for the biggest love story of the year! Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.#ParamSundari first look out now."

Last year in December, Maddock Films shared Param Sundari announcement video on Instagram. The short clip hinted at a love story between a “suave” boy Param from North and “vivacious” Sundari from South. A separate snippet captured Janhvi in Sidharth's arms. They flashed ecstatic smiles, dressed in traditional South Indian outfits.

The caption attached to the announcement video read, “North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota, who is known for his work on Dasvi. The film is set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala. The romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story which centres around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide.

Param Sundari is produced by Maddock Films. The romantic comedy is set to release on July 25, 2025.