Mother's Day 2025: Sidharth Malhotra's Post For Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani - "It Feels A Little More Special"

Sidharth Malhotra's Mother's Day post is melting hearts – and for all the right reasons. The actor did not just wish his mother but also gave a sweet shout-out to his mother-in-law and the soon-to-be mother of his child, his wife, Kiara Advani.

In the opening frame, we see a beautiful black-and-white shot of Sidharth chilling on a chair while his mom, Rimma Malhotra, lovingly gives him a head massage.

Up next, there is a screenshot from a video call that features two lovely duos — on one side, it is Sidharth and his mom, and on the other, it is Kiara with her mother, Genevieve Advani.

And the final slide? A mirror selfie with Kiara, her mom and her mom-in-law. The trio look absolutely lovely as they flash those warm, happy smiles.

In his caption, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Love You Mom. It all begins with you, but this Mother's Day feels a little more special. Because now it's not just about the moms I look up to, but also the one I get to walk this new chapter with. To my mother, my mother-in-law, and the newest member of this club, Ki. Happy Mother's Day!”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple have been giving major couple goals ever since.

In February this year, the lovebirds announced that they are expecting their first baby. In the snap shared by the duo on Instagram, we see their hands gently holding a tiny pair of baby socks.

“The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon,” read the text attached to the post.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film, headlined by Yash, will hit the cinema screens on March 19, 2026.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film VVAN: Force of the Forest will be released in November this year.