Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Pregnancy Announcement: Karan Johar's Remark '<i>Bacche Kamal Ke Honge</i>' Resurfaces

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took the internet by storm as they announced their first pregnancy earlier today.

From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar, industry friends have been showering love on the parents-to-be.

Kiara Advani was also clicked at an event last night. She looked ravishing in an all-black ensemble. The same video has gone viral online now, as fans are exclaiming with joy that she was glowing.

Amidst the frenzy that the happy announcement has caused, fans also flooded the comments section of the announcement post with good wishes.

Fans recalled how Karan Johar had once remarked, 'Acche bacche honge', for the gorgeous couple—Kiara and Sid.

Fans commented, "Babies going to have a baby??", another internet user remembered filmmaker Karan Johar's prediction and wrote, "Bache kamal ke honge."

Another fan agreed, "Bacche kamal k hongee."

Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture of Sidharth and her holding a pair of baby socks, the caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon."

On the work front, Kiara had her first release of the year with Ram Charan, titled Game Changer. Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor.