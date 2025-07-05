Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Update On Dipika Kakar A Month After Her Surgery For Stage 2 Liver Cancer: "<i>Uske</i> Chances <i>Kaafi Hote Hain</i>..."

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer in May, days after she complained of a stomach ache. The surgery was delayed after the actor developed a high fever. She then underwent a 14-hour-long surgery in the first week of June.

Now, after a month, husband, actor Shoiab Ibrahim has shared an update on her health, and how there are chances of the disease to 'reoccur' in such cases.

What's Happening

Shoaib Ibrahim took to his blog to share an update on Dipika Kakar's health after her successful but critical surgery, as she was diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer.

Shoiab Ibrahim shared, "Earlier, we thought that maybe if the tumour was removed, then everything would be fine. As far as the body is concerned, there are currently no cancer cells present. However, the biopsy report that we received and the PET scan we reviewed indicated a more serious situation. The tumour was classified as grade three and poorly differentiated, which means it was quite aggressive. Uske chances kaafi hote hain re-occur karne ki (The chances of re-occurring are significant)."

Furthermore, he added, "After the surgery, the doctor prescribed medication. Although there are no cancer cells now, if any are detected in the future, the dosage will be increased, and she will receive medication intravenously. Her new journey will start next week. Yeh treatment ek saal, dedh saal ya do saal bhi jaa sakta hai (The treatment can go from one year to two years). Scans will be conducted every three weeks."

Dipika Kakar's Instagram Post After Surgery

11 days after the surgery, Dipika Kakar was discharged from the hospital. She had shared an Instagram post, which read, "11 Days of being here and now home. Free from the tumour, but this is one part of the treatment done. Remaining will follow in the coming time, and mujhe yakeen hain I will sail through that too, as I said before. Yeh 11 din mushkil the but because of the amazing people we had around, things went smoothly. There was suffering, but it was all handled with a lot of warmth by everyone at the Kokilaben Hospital."

Thanking the doctors, Dipika added, "To start with, Dr Somnath Chatopadhyay and his team, Dr Kanchan, Dr Neha, Dr Sanket, Dr Manek and Dr Kavita... not only are they exceptional doctors but even great human beings. Acchi treatment... jab itne pyaar aur empathy ke saath ki jaaye toh patient ki recovery fast bhi ho jaati hain and bahut himmat milti hai..."

"Also all the sisters, staff who took care of me, Dr Sharmeela (anaesthetist), Dr Bushra (ICU Dr), Sister Akshara, Nupur, Pragati and Shasheeka( ICU sisters), Sister Anupama, Ashna and Sister Jijin (ward sisters), and all the female helping staff, I will be grateful to you all for life. It's because of your love and care that I am able to recover and get back home..." she continued.

Dipika concluded the note, "And my biggest strength has been the love, prayers and blessings that you all have showered on me. Dil se thank you...bahut himmat mili aap sabka pyaar dekh ke. Aage bhi yahi pray kijiyega ki my treatment further goes smoothly and I get the strength to go through that as well. Lots of love to all..."

In A Nutshell

Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new health update about Dipika Kakar on his blog. He told their fans that since it was an 'aggressive' surgery, there is a chance that it will reoccur again.