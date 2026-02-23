Amid Cancer Treatment, Dipika Kakar To Undergo Surgery To Remove 13-Mm Cyst

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized malignant tumour in her liver last year. She underwent surgery during which 22% of her liver was removed.

In his latest YouTube vlog, Dipika's husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, revealed that doctors discovered a cyst recently. Following the diagnosis, the actress is expected to undergo another medical procedure this week.

In the vlog, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were seen attending a birthday party on Friday. After the event, Dipika's health deteriorated.

What Shoaib and Dipika Revealed About the Diagnosis

Sharing details, Shoaib said in his vlog, "Today (Saturday), the full day was of hospital visits. Everything was fine till yesterday. Dipika had mild stomach pain for two days, which aggravated further on Friday night. So, we visited the doctor; they got a CT scan done, and we learned that Dipika has gotten another cyst of 13 mm (1.3 cm)."

Dipika shared, "Along with the stomach, I've been getting the same shoulder pain for two days. That was alarming for us. However, the doctors are saying that the pain in the left shoulder is not because of that."

Updating on the immediate medical necessity, Shoaib said, "Other than this cyst, everything is normal. This is what we were scared about. Last time, the doctor had told us that poorly differentiated and very aggressive tumours have chances of recurrence. Even though it's in the early stages now, this didn't appear in the PET scan we did in December. We have even got blood reports done, and the range is slightly higher. So the doctor has decided to treat it; there won't be a major surgery, but the cyst will be burned. She will be hospitalized for 3-4 days, and the procedure will happen on Tuesday. We are glad that we found out at an early stage. Eight years back, we had our sangeet today."

"Such is life. For people who are battling like me, we need to fight such obstacles when they come and stay determined and strong. Yes, you get scared. I was also scared this morning, but I am glad we found this out on time. I was advised last time that regular follow-ups are very important. Don't ignore the slightest pain," Dipika added.

Shoaib shared that her usual cancer treatment might need a small alteration after the cyst procedure.

"I asked the doctor the reason for the cyst, and he just said it occurs. This is a disease that reoccurs in people often, which is why doctors stress follow-ups, and we kept doing that. Her treatment might also change after this; oral chemotherapy might stop, and she might need proper immunotherapy," Shoaib said.

Dipika concluded, "I will pray for all those battling any major illness, not just cancer; it takes a lot of courage. As of now, the doctor has hinted at immunotherapy, but they will decide once this treatment is done."

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer earlier last year. Dipika and Shoaib have been married since 2018. They share a son, Ruhaan, who was born in 2023.