Dipika Kakar Admits Feeling Anxious After "Normal" Medical Reports Amid Liver Cancer Battle: "I Suddenly Felt Like Crying"

Actress Dipika Kakar has opened up about living in constant fear and anxiety amid her ongoing battle with liver cancer. The 39-year-old, in her latest YouTube vlog, revealed that although her medical reports are normal, she sometimes feels “overwhelmed”.

Dipika Kakar shared, “Today we went to meet my oncologist, Dr Imran Shaikh. After speaking with him, I suddenly felt like crying. Everything's normal, but I still felt extremely anxious. When I first learned about my illness, I cried a lot. After that, I tried to stay strong throughout the journey, during my surgery and recovery. But today, I don't know why, I just broke down in tears. Every day brings a new challenge and sometimes my heart simply can't hold it all in.”

The Sasural Simar Ka actress admitted that there are days when she feels “happy and hopeful”, but there's a “lingering fear” in her heart.

She said, “It's not that I feel overwhelmed all the time. There are days I believe everything is absolutely fine and despite such a major issue, things are still okay. Every day brings something different, and the only way forward is to keep going. And that's exactly what we're trying to do. All my reports are normal and things are moving in the right direction. But there's still that lingering fear in my heart.”

Additionally, Dipika Kakar talked about enduring physical changes, a reminder of what her body has gone through.

“Every day I wake up dealing with something new. Sometimes my thyroid levels fluctuate. Hormonal changes affect the body in unexpected ways. My skin has become extremely dry. These past two days, the air has been so dry that the skin on my hands has started cracking. There's this odd pressure I feel in my ears and neck. My nose feels uncomfortably dry, too,” she added.

In conclusion, Dipika Kakar emphasised the power of never giving up.

She said, “These things may seem small, but when you face them every day, it becomes exhausting. On some days, you just feel tired. Still, you have to get up and keep going. You've only two choices: sit with the fear and let it consume you, or confront it and move forward. And I believe the only way to fight through all of this is to keep moving. So don't give up.”

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer in May.