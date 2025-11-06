Amid Cancer Battle, Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Dipika Kakar's Latest Health Update: "Reports Will Come Tomorrow, This Time Scares Us"

Earlier this May, popular television actress Dipika Kakar revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. She underwent a 14-hour-long surgery in June and has been receiving targeted therapy since. Recently, her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, informed fans during an Ask Me Anything session on social media that they are waiting for Dipika's latest blood test results. He added that these periods are often marked by fear and uncertainty.

When a fan asked about Dipika's health update during the Ask Me Anything session, Shoaib revealed that they had recently visited the hospital to take blood samples from her.

He said, "We went to the hospital to give blood samples just yesterday (4 November). Initially, we were to return after three months (following the surgery earlier this year), and then we were told to come after two months. Now, the reports will come tomorrow."

Dipika Kakar was seated right beside him in the car during the Ask Me Anything session.

Panning the camera towards her, Shoaib added, "This time scares us. I hope, by God's grace, everything turns out to be fine."

Shoaib promised their fans that he would be back with the latest updates on Dipika's health.

Eleven days after the surgery, Dipika Kakar was discharged from hospital.

Back then, she shared an Instagram post, which read, "Eleven days of being here and now home. Free from the tumour, but this is just one part of the treatment done. The rest will follow in due course, and mujhe yakeen hain, I will sail through that too, as I said before. Yeh 11 din mushkil the but because of the amazing people we had around, things went smoothly. There was suffering, but it was all handled with a lot of warmth by everyone at Kokilaben Hospital."

Thanking the doctors, Dipika added, "To start with, Dr Somnath Chatopadhyay and his team, Dr Kanchan, Dr Neha, Dr Sanket, Dr Manek and Dr Kavita... not only are they exceptional doctors but even great human beings. Acchi treatment... jab itne pyaar aur empathy ke saath ki jaaye toh patient ki recovery fast bhi ho jaati hain and bahut himmat milti hai..."

"Also, all the sisters and staff who took care of me, Dr Sharmeela (anaesthetist), Dr Bushra (ICU Dr), Sister Akshara, Nupur, Pragati and Shasheeka (ICU sisters), Sister Anupama, Ashna and Sister Jijin (ward sisters), and all the female helping staff, I will be grateful to you all for life. It's because of your love and care that I can recover and get back home..." she continued.

Dipika concluded the note, "And my biggest strength has been the love, prayers and blessings that you all have showered on me. Dil se thank you... bahut himmat mili aap sabka pyaar dekh ke. Aage bhi yahi pray kijiye ga ki my treatment further goes smoothly and I get the strength to go through that as well. Lots of love to all..."

Dipika and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, keep fans updated about her health through vlogs.

In an earlier vlog, Dipika mentioned that she has been prescribed a very heavy dosage of antibiotics and anti-allergy medicines, which is taking a toll on her.

"My condition has been quite bad. I caught the viral infection that Ruhaan had, and in my case, it has become severe because I am undergoing treatment, which lowers my immunity. Doctor Somnath had told us earlier that he needs to be contacted if I catch any viral infection or fever. I have been prescribed a very heavy dosage of antibiotics and anti-allergy medicines, which is taking a toll on me. I hope I feel better soon. Yesterday, I felt very weak," Dipika wrote.

"I have developed a few ulcers on my tongue. But it'll be alright. The doctor had already cautioned us about ulcers and asked us to increase our water intake. I'll do that. I'm sure it'll be alright."

Dipika Kakar, who was last seen on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver in May this year.

