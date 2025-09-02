Dipika Kakar Catches Viral Infection During Targeted Therapy For Liver Cancer: "It's Taking A Toll On Me"

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar, battling liver cancer, revealed she has contracted a viral infection, during her targeted therapy for liver cancer. In her latest vlog, Dipika mentioned that she has been prescribed a very heavy dosage of antibiotics and anti-allergy medicines, which is taking a toll on her.

"My condition has been quite bad. I caught the viral infection that Ruhaan had, and in my case, it has gotten severe because I am undergoing treatment, because of which my immunity is low. Doctor Somnath had told us earlier only that he needs to be contacted if I catch any viral infection or fever. I have been prescribed a very heavy dosage of antibiotics and anti-allergy medicines, which is taking a toll on me. I hope I feel better soon. Yesterday, I had lots of weakness," Dipika wrote in her latest vlog.

In May, Dipika Kakar had announced on social media that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. She underwent a 14-hour long surgery to remove the tumour. From June, she has started the targeted therapy. In an earlier vlog, she said she experienced side-effects from the treatment.

Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim keep fans updated about her health through vlogs.

In an earlier post, Dipika revealed she had an ulcer from the treatment.

"I have developed a few ulcers on my tongue. But it'll be alright. Doctor had already cautioned us about ulcers, and he had asked us to increase the water intake. I'll do that. I'm sure it'll be alright."

Dipika Kakkar, who was last seen on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver, in May this year.