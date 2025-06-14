Dipika Kakkar Gets Discharged From Hospital After Stage 2 Liver Cancer Surgery: "11 Days Of Being Here And Now..."

Dipika Kakkar has shared a health update with her fans on Instagram. The TV actress recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer. In a long post, Dipika announced that she has been discharged from the hospital after 11 days.

She said, “11 Days of being here and now home. Free from the tumour, but this is one part of the treatment done. Remaining will follow in the coming time and mujhe yakeen hai I will sail through that too as I said before. Ye 11 din mushkil the but because of the amazing people we had around, things went smoothly. There was suffering but it was all handled with a lot of warmth by everyone at the Kokilaben Hospital.”

Thanking the doctors, Dipika added, “To start with Dr Somnath Chatopadhyay and his team Dr Kanchan, Dr Neha, Dr Sanket, Dr Manek and Dr Kavita.. not only are they exceptional doctors but even great human beings. Achi treatment… jab itne pyaar aur empathy ke saath ki jaaye toh patient ki recovery fast bhi ho jaati hai and bahut himmat milti hai…”

“Also all the sisters, staff who took care of me, Dr Sharmeela( anaesthetist) , Dr Bushra (ICU Dr), Sister Akshara , Nupur, Pragati and Shasheeka( ICU sisters) , Sister Anupama, Ashna and Sister Jijin (ward sisters), and all the female helping staff, I will be grateful to you all for life. It's because of your love and care that I am able to recover and get back home…” she continued.

Dipika concluded the note, “ And my biggest strength has been the love , prayers and blessings that you all have showered on me. Dil se thank you...bahut himmat mili aap sabka pyaar dekhke. Aage bhi yahi pray kijiyega ki my treatment further goes smoothly and I get the strength to go through that as well. Lots of love to all…”

Dipika Kakkar's husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has also shared a video of her homecoming on his YouTube vlog. From buying roses for his ladylove to Dipika meeting her son Ruhaan, the video screams love.

Dipika Kakkar, who was last seen on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, was diagnosed with a tumour in her liver, in May this year.