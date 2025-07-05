IITian's Post On Apoorva Mukhija's 'Rs 41 Crore Empire' Goes Viral: "Cracked Toughest Exam But Semi-Nudes, Abusing..."

Apoorva Mukhija, best known as The Rebel Kid on social media, recently made headlines for her reported daily income.

What's Happening

According to Business Today, Apoorva Mukhija earns around Rs 2.5 lakh per day through her brand deals, videos and reality show appearances.

The media portal also reported that she has built a Rs 41 crore empire through her work on platforms like Instagram.

However, the report has sparked debate across social media, especially after a post by an IIT alumnus went viral.

The user, who goes by the handle @digitalsangghi on X (formerly Twitter), shared a personal note reflecting on the contrasting paths of academic excellence and social media fame.

The post read, "Studied 14 hrs a day to crack India's toughest engineering exam, gave up home, friends, cousins, sleep, and dreams - got into IIT, then fought for 4+2 years with CGPA nightmares, lab viva trauma, and placement tension. Today? Not even 100 people know me."

The post then references Apoorva's success. "Meanwhile... reels, red lipstick, semi-nudes and abusing openly, using BC MC as filler can make Rs 41 crore empire. World's truly fair."



The Internet's Reaction

The post drew mixed reactions online, with many users criticising the comparison between two vastly different career paths.

One user commented, "You studied for 14 hours a day for IIT, got selected, will get a good job - that's what you chased and achieved. Kudos to you. She chose fame, must have worked hard for it and got what she chased - kudos to her. Comparing apples with oranges is ridiculous. Reason of our misery."

Apoorva was most recently seen in the reality series The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. The show, which was set in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, featured creators and influencers navigating a game of deception and trust.

Earlier this year, she made her film debut with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan.

Back in February, she found herself at the centre of a controversy after appearing on India's Got Latent, a show hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

During the episode, YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made offensive remarks about parents and sex, which sparked massive backlash online. Apoorva too was criticised for her comments on the show.

