The Quality That Apoorva Mukhija Picked Up From <i>Nadaaniyan</i> Co-Star Khushi Kapoor

Apoorva Mukhija, who made her acting debut with Dharma Productions' Nadaaniyan, recently opened up about her equation with co-stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Apoorva Mukhija praised Khushi Kapoor for her work ethic and said she picked up this quality from her.

What's Happening

Apoorva, during an interview with The Indian Express, said she often hangs out with Khushi and Ibrahim.

Sharing her equation with co-star Khushi Kapoor, Apoorva said, "Khushi is one of the sweetest people I have met. She has an insane work ethic. Even when we were speaking on the sets of Nadaaniyaan, she was like, 'I hope people start taking me seriously after this film.'

"There are people who really want something; she is one of those people, and I am sure there are great things coming up for her. She deserves it; she works hard for it. We used to shoot for 14-16 hours, and she used to still go to the gym; that's commendable. What I picked up from her was work ethic."

Reacting to the backlash Khushi and Ibrahim received after the film released, Apoorva said people in general are "harsh" towards nepo-babies.

Apoorva Mukhija's Claim To Fame

Apoorva Mukhija , known as Rebel Kid, was one of the panelists on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. Following Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark, Apoorva also faced the legal wrath. She even had to vacate her Mumbai apartment as police came to summon her.

Apoorva was recently seen in the Amazon Prime reality show The Traitors. Though Apoorva had the potential to win, Uorfi Javed took home the trophy.

In A Nutshell

Apoorva Mukhija revealed what she learnt from her Nadaaniyan co-star Khushi Kapoor.