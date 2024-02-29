Kiara Advani's Thundering Shout Out To Husband Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha Trailer: 'Banging'

A still from an Instagram video. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani is her husband Sidharth Malhotra's biggest cheerleader and her latest Instagram story stands as proof. Hours after the makers of Yodha unveiled the film's trailer, the Satyaprem Ki Katha star reshared the trailer on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Banging trailer, Sidharth, so proud of you. Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, killing it guys." The release date of Yodha has been pushed a couple of times as it earlier meant to clash with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is all set to hit the theatres on March 15.

Take a look at Kiara's post below:

Sharing the trailer Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "A soldier, a hijack, and countless mysteries within. Catch the #Yodha in action as he takes flight on a mission like no other!" Take a look:

On Saturday, Sidharth Malhotra shared a montage of Yodha's first song Zindagi Tere Naam on Instagram. The track beautifully highlights the chemistry between Sidharth and Raashii Khanna. Zindagi Tere Naam has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. In the caption, Sidharth wrote, “It's all love with Zindagi Tere Naam, from Yodha, in cinemas on March 15. Song out now!”

Speaking about Yodha earlier, Sidharth Malhotra, in an interaction with news agency ANI, said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and it has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.