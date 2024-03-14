Sidharth Malhotra's Cheer Squad At Yodha Screening - Wife Kiara Advani With Family

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra at Yodha screening

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made heads turn as they arrived hand-in-hand for the special screening of Yodha on Thursday evening. Kiara, who married Siddharth last year in Jaisalmer, opted for a blue blazer and matching for the night while Sidharth kept it casual in a black jacket and jeans. The celeb couple was also seen posing with their family members on the red carpet. Take a look at how the celeb couple walked the red carpet of Yodha screening tonight:

Also present at the screening were Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha co-stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. While Disha looked lovely in a white gown, Raashii stole the limelight in a red gown.

See some pictures from the big night:

Several other stars like Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar and others also marked their presence at the screening:

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the action thriller. The trailer of the film was shared by Sidharth Malhotra recently with the caption: "A soldier, a hijack, and countless mysteries within. Catch the #Yodha in action as he takes flight on a mission like no other! #YodhaTrailer out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Yodha has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. The series is streaming on Prime Video, and also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.