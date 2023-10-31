Dhanush To Play Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja In His Biopic: Report

Dhanush with Ilaiyaraaja. (Courtesy: X)

Dhanush is all set to surprise his fans in a completely different avatar. After impressing all with his performance in SIR, the actor is gearing up to essay the role of music maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic. As per an Indian Express report, the movie will go on floors in 2024. The report quoted an eminent journalist as saying, “Exclusive news: Dhanush confirmed to essay Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic! According to trusted sources, it is confirmed that National Award-winning star Dhanush will be playing Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic. Sources added that the movie will go on floors in 2024 and will release in 2025. This is likely to be a huge project given that it is about one of India's music legends and has uber-talented Dhanush playing the role. The project is said to be produced by Connekkt Media.”

The report added that a few months back Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja's son, singer Yuvan Shankar Raja, wanted Dhanush to play the titular role in his father's biopic. “A few months back Yuvan Shankar Raja had said that he would love to see Dhanush play his father Ilaiyaraaja in his biopic and the stars seem to have aligned. This is the first biopic Dhanush will be seen in and it's an iconic role. The Captain Miller star is one of Ilaiyaraaja's biggest fans and this role will definitely bag him some awards I think.”

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja is known for his tremendous contribution to the industry. In his career spanning more than 50 years, he has composed over 7,000 songs. The 80–year-old was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his action adventure film Captain Miller. The film is helmed by Arun Matheswaran. Apart from Dhanush, it features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan in important roles. Captain Miller, which is slated to hit the theatres on December 15, is backed by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.