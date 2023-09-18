Pics Of Dhanush At His Assistant's Wedding Go Viral

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: CinemaWithAB)

Tamil star Dhanush brought a smile to his assistant's face by attending his wedding over the weekend. According to videos and pictures trending big on social media, the Maari 2 star was pictured arriving at the wedding in casual wear and a cap. In a video shared by a fan page, the Atrangi Re star was seen hugging his assistant and even posing for pictures with the newlyweds. Dhanush was seen attending the wedding celebrations in a beige shirt, blue jeans and a blue cap.

Here's a video from the wedding. Take a look:

#Dhanush gave a surprise entry to his Assistant Anand wedding and wished the couples♥️✨



Currently #D50 shooting in progress 🎬🤝 pic.twitter.com/nlj7vCvt7p — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 18, 2023

A few weeks back, Animal star Rashmika Mandanna shared a moving post after attending her assistant Sai's wedding in Hyderabad. Rashmika shared pictures with the couple and some solo pics of her in a beautiful orange saree. Alongside it, the actress wrote an extensive caption, wishing her assistant a very married life. It read, "So it's been almost 6-7 years since I've known Sai and his family and 2 days back, he - who's also like a family to me, got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day."

She continued, "It makes me so happy to see these lovely people around me grow into such amazing human beings and it's so nice to see all of them so happy. I still can't believe he's married now. but it truly makes me super happy. Congratulations Sai and Preethi.. god bless you with all my heart. I wish your lives are filled with happiness always."

Take a look at the beautiful post below:

Coming back to Dhanush, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film Captain Miller. He unveiled his first look from the film last month.

In the poster – which hints at the film's violent and action-oriented backdrop – the actor is seen standing amid what appears to be a war zone. Dhanush – who is sporting a rugged bear and a man bun – is holding a weapon while several bodies are strewn all around him. The film has been directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed films such as Rocky and Saani Kaayidham.

The film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan in important roles.

“Captain Miller first look. Respect is freedom,” Dhanush wrote in the caption. Actor Prasanna replied to the post with fire emojis. Raashii Khanna dropped clap emojis. Nivedhithaa Sathish said, “Killer, killer, Captain Miller.” The poster also says, “In theatres 2023.”

Dhanush was last seen in the film Vaathi alongside Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, P. Sai Kumar and Tanikella Bharani.