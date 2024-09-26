BRB, Still Laughing At Diljit Dosanjh's New Vlog With Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of Jigra. The actress collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh on the song Chal Kudiye from the movie. Days after the music video release, Diljit dropped a BTS vlog from the Chal Kudiye set on Instagram on Wednesday. The video featured Alia dressed in a black T-shirt and cargo pants, sitting on a chair. She was seen talking with Diljit. During their conversation, the actress asks him a question, which Diljit has dubbed as “Hoon hoon Diljit ji kaha the aap. Arrey cameraman jaldi focus karo. Diljit ji aap Bombay mein concert kyun nahi kar rahe hain? Filmein bhi aap bahut kam karte hain, bas gaane karte hain. Aap na shuffle karte raha karein filmein, gaane, and all.” (Diljit ji, where were you? Cameraman, focus quickly. Diljit ji, why aren't you doing a concert in Bombay? You don't do much in films; you just sing. You should keep shuffling between films, songs, and all.)



The singer added some more funny voiceover to the video. The clip concludes with Diljit Dosanjh mimicking Alia as he says, “Okay Diljit ji, very, very Namaskar. Our film is coming out on 11th October. Watch it again and again.” The caption of his post read, “JIGRA Releasing on 11th October @aliaabhatt.” Reacting to the post, Alia could not stop laughing as she dropped some laughing emojis in the comment section. Dharma Productions' official Instagram handle also left a comment saying, “Nothing, just two Jigras catching up!”

A week ago, Alia Bhatt announced the release of the song Chal Kudiye. Sharing a short clip of the song on Instagram, she wrote, “Currently Chal Kudiye out now! Jigra in cinemas, 11th October.” The video featured Diljit in an all-white ensemble in a casual chic outfit.

The song reminded fans of Alia and Diljit's previous collaboration in the song Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film also featured Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.



Coming back to Jigra, the film features Vedang Raina, Aditya Nanda and Jason Shah in important roles. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after Netflix's Darlings. She is co-producing Jigra under the banner of Eternals Sunshine Productions in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will hit the theatres on October 11.



Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is currently on his Dil-luminati music tour in Europe. The singer will embark on the India leg of the tour on October 26.