<i>Jigra</i> Song <i>Chal Kudiye</i> Teaser: The Return Of Alia Bhatt And Diljit Dosanjh

Drop everything and head to Alia Bhatt's Instagram right now. The actress has shared a teaser for the upcoming song Chal Kudiye from Jigra. And guess who's behind the mic? None other than her Udta Punjab co-star, Diljit Dosanjh. In the video, Diljit looks stylish in an all-white outfit, while Alia complements him in all-black attire. The teaser ends with both standing together in front of the Jigra title, illuminated in LED lights. In her caption, Alia tagged Diljit and wrote, “It's yours soon.” Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia wrote, “Beyond!” Actor Karanvir Sharma said, “Once again a lethal combination.”

Diljit Dosanjh reposted the video on his Instagram Stories. Check it out:

The upcoming song reminds the fans of the track Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab. The song featured both Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt showcasing their melodious voices. Udta Punjab was directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were also seen in the movie.

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt shared a photo from the Chal Kudiye set, featuring both herself and Diljit Dosanjh sitting on their chairs. Behind Diljit's chair was the message – “Sings About Kudi,” while Alia's chair had the words – “The Said ‘Kudi'” written behind it. “Chairs say it all,” read the caption.

About a week ago, Alia Bhatt shared the teaser trailer for Jigra on her Instagram handle. In the video, she plays the role of an orphan. Alia is on a mission to protect her brother, portrayed by Vedang Raina, who is imprisoned. The background features a reprised version of the song Phoolon Ka Taron Ka, with Vedang Raina himself providing the vocals. The text attached to the post read, “Ulti ginti shuru! #JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT NOW! P.S - the song you hear is sung by none other than Vedang Raina!!! more to come!!!”

Jigra also features Aditya Nanda and Jason Shah. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will hit the big screens on October 11. Alia is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.