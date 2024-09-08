<i>Jigra</i> New Posters: Alia Bhatt Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

Ahead of the release of teaser-trailer of Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Jigra today, the actor shared two brand new posters of the film. The postrers feature close-up shots of Alia Bhatt. In both the posters, Alia sports a grim look and she looks into the camera straight. Sharing the posters, Alia wrote, "2 HOURS TO GO! JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT TODAY AT 11AM! Ulti ginti shuru (The reverse countdown begins)! The comments section was swamped with fans' reactions as they are eagerly waiting for the teaser trailer. A fan wrote, "Waiting since early morning. So much excitement and positive energy coming from the posters. Can't wait to see what the #Jigra team has cooked!" Another comment read, "In the era of all mainstream actresses doing small 20 minutes roles in big films, Alia Bhatt is headlining such ambitious films all alone." Take a look:

A couple of days ago, the makers dropped another poster from the film featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. In the poster, Alia can be seen putting her hand on Vedang's head affectionately while he looks up. The caption accompanying the post read, "Ek hazaaron mein... #JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT TOMORROW AT 11AM." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt has unveiled several posters from the movie. One of them captures the actress standing against the backdrop of a dragon motif and Chinese lanterns. She partially faces the camera with an intense expression. In the next poster, Alia is directly looking at the camera. The caption of the post reads, "Dum hai...Satya mein dum hai! (There is strength... Truth has strength) JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT ON 8TH SEPTEMBER." Take a look:

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jigra will release in theatres on October 11. Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.