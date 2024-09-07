Alia Bhatt Plays The Protective Sister To Brother Vedang Raina In New <i>Jigra</i> Poster

Jigra, featuring the fresh pairing of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, is one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie narrates the story of a sister who will go to extreme lengths to protect her brother. The teaser trailer of Jigra was announced to be out on September 8. In a recent development, Alia has revealed that the teaser trailer will release tomorrow at 11 am. Sharing a new poster from the film, Alia wrote, "Ek hazaaron mein… #JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT TOMORROW AT 11AM." The poster featured Alia in a pin-striped shirt as she consoles her brother, played by Vedang Raina.

See the post here:

Up to the teaser trailer launch of Jigra, Alia Bhatt has unveiled several posters from the movie. One of them captures the actress standing against the backdrop of a dragon motif and Chinese lanterns. She is dressed in an oversized pin-striped shirt and baggy black pants as she partially faces the camera with an intense expression. In the next poster, Alia is directly looking at the camera. The caption of the post reads, “Dum hai...Satya mein dum hai! (There is strength... Truth has strength) JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT ON 8TH SEPTEMBER.”

In another frame, Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a bomb jacket and carrying weapons in her hands. She is standing with a distressed expression on her face as an explosion takes place behind here. The side note of the post reads “Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam (The story is too long and my brother has very little time). Jigra in cinemas 11th October.”

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jigra will release in theatres on October 11. Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.