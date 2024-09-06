Karan Johar Shares Throwback Gold On Dad Yash Johar's Birthday: "Miss You Every Day Papa"

Filmmaker Karan Johar remembered his late father Yash Johar on his birth anniversary by posting some beautiful pictures from his childhood with him. On Friday, he took to his Instagram and dropped some throwback pictures from his young days. From sharing his father's proud moment after he directed his first movie to him sharing hugs with father and mother Hiroo, his post reeked of nostalgia. For the caption, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani director wrote, "Stole a few moments of nostalgia to share here today, marking my papa's birthday...1. A quick moment of family hugs...something that you could find in my family in abundance, thanks to him. 2. My 30th birthday!!! I had directed my film and it was out in the world...and I think my father was proud 3. Like I said...in abundance!!! 4. A moment shared on stage with him...etched in my mind & heart! Miss you every day papa, thank you for being the brightest guiding light for me, till date." Karan's father Yash Johar died on 26 June 2004 in Mumbai, at the age of 74. He passed away due to a chest infection, though he had also been fighting cancer.

Take a look at Karan Johar's post:

Karan Johar's film credits as a director include Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Bombay Talkies, Student Of The Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Lust Stories, to name a few.

The filmmaker has also featured as a judge in several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, India's Got Talent, Dil Hai Hindustaani, India's Next Superstars, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has had back-to back film releases this year. Among them are Mr & Mrs Mahi, Good Newwz, Yodha, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Their film Kill premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and released in theatres later.