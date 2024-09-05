<i>Jigraa</i> New Poster: May The Force Be With Alia Bhatt And Vedang Raina

Alia Bhatt shared two new posters of her film Jigra. The first one features an armed Alia Bhatt in the foreground and Vedang Raina's silhouette shot in the backdrop. "Tu mere protection mein hai. Jigra in cinemas 11th October," read the caption on her post. The second post features Alia Bhatt intensely staring into the camera. The caption on the post read, "Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam (The story is very long but my brother has very little time). Jigra in cinemas 11th October."

Alia Bhatt's mom and veteran actor Soni Razdan commented, "Congratulations." The film has been directed by Vasan Bala and it also features Jason Shah. Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

Here's another poster from the film shared by Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt announced the film's release date earlier this year and she wrote on Instagram, "11.10.2024 JIGRA. See you at the movies." This is what we are talking about:

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.