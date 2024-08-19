Raksha Bandhan 2024: Vedang Raina Sings <i>Phoolon Ka Taron Ka</i> For <i>Jigra</i> Co-Star Alia Bhatt

Vedang Raina and Alia Bhatt will share screen space in Vasan Bala's Jigra. They will reportedly be playing siblings in the film. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Alia and Vedang hosted an Instagram live. Vedang delighted fans as well as Alia with his song Phoolon Ka Taron Ka... from Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman's film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The song essentially celebrates the beauty of sibling love. In the video, Vedang can be seen singing the song on guitar. Alia is all smiles as she enjoys the performance whole-heartedly. Take a look:

After wrapping the shoot, Vedang shared a few BTS with Alia Bhatt. He wrote in the caption, "And that's a wrap on Jigra. Aliaabhatt. A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September." Take a look:

During a recent interview with GQ, Vedang Raina shared his experience of working with Alia Bhatt and he said that they are "poles apart" in terms of acting skills. "She's the polar opposite of me as an actor, and honestly, it's so confusing! Watching her, it's clear she's brilliant and makes a significant impact. I come in with extensive preparation, setting the mood with my playlist and sitting in a corner, immersing myself in the scene. Then, Alia arrives, and bam! She nails it in the first take, and I'm left amazed," Vedang said.

He added, "She gets into character instantly, everything is sharp and precise. It's a testament to her professionalism after spending years in the industry. I've learned so much from her-lessons that are hard to quantify but are absorbed subconsciously. It's incredible how much you can gain from observing someone you admire."

Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra also features Jason Shah and Aditya Nanda in key roles. The film is jointly produced by Alia Bhatt's Sunshine Productions and Dharma Productions.