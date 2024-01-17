Cuteness Overloaded: Alia Bhatt And Sister Shaheen Are 'Cuddly Sleepers'

Alia shared this image. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram entry will make your shivering winter mornings a bit warmer. She shared a picture with her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt and it's all heart. In the picture, Alia and Shaheen can be seen cuddling. Shaheen can be seen sleeping on Alia's lap while Alia rests her head on Shaheen's shoulder. Alia wrote in the caption, "We are cuddly sleepers. re-united at last @shaheenb." Alia's post garnered love from the Internet. A user wrote, "Soo cute." Another user wrote, "Very cute!" Another comment read, "The most beautiful girl in the world." Take a look:

Earlier, Alia treated her Instafam to some inside pictures from her New Year celebrations. In the first photo, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen kissing Alia on her cheeks. The actress also shared several other pictures from her beach vacation, one featuring her little girl Raha. In the silhouette picture, Alia can be seen holding her daughter Raha in her arms. Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. Happy New Year to you all." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt also shared a bunch of mirror selfies - taken at various places of the beach location. In one slide, Alia Bhatt can be seen twirling on a deck. There's also a glimpse of Alia smiling her heart out while sailing on the sea. In the first picture shared by Alia, the actor looks stunning. She can be seen dressed in a pink swim suit. Alia simply captioned the post, "Many moods and a million mirror selfies". Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Social media influenza." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt accompanied husband Ranbir Kapoor to Animal success party a few days back. She was joined by father Mahesh Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor at the party. Alia Bhatt won her first National Award for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi last year. She will next be seen in Jigra. Vasan Bala is directing the film. The film will be jointly produced by Alia Bhatt's production house and Dharma productions.