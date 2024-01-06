Inside Alia Bhatt's 'A Million Mirror Selfies' From Her Holiday Diaries

Alia shared this image. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt came back from her vacation but she is not over it. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor treated her Instafam to some stunning mirror selfies on Saturday. Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of mirror selfies - taken at various places of the beach location. In one slide, Alia Bhatt can be seen twirling on a deck. There's also a glimpse of Alia smiling her heart out while sailing on the sea. In the first picture shared by Alia, the actor looks stunning. She can be seen dressed in a pink swim suit. Alia simply captioned the post, "Many moods and a million mirror selfies". Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Social media influenza." Take a look:

Earlier, Alia treated her Instafam to some inside pictures from her New Year celebrations. In the first photo, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen kissing Alia on her cheeks. The actress also shared several other pictures from her beach vacation, one featuring her little girl Raha. In the silhouette picture, Alia can be seen holding her daughter Raha in her arms. Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. Happy New Year to you all." Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha were pictured at the airport on Friday. In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor holding his daughter adorably while the paparazzi try to click the best picture. Raha can be seen dressed in a pink hoodie. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen dressed in casual outfit. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen greeting the paparazzi as well. Alia Bhatt can also be spotted with her husband and daughter. Take a look at the pictures here:

Alia Bhatt won her first National Award for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi last year. She will next be seen in Jigra. Vasan Bala is directing the film. The film will be jointly produced by Alia Bhatt's production house and Dharma productions.