Viral: Ranbir Kapoor, Holding Raha In His Arms, Pictured At Airport With Alia Bhatt By His Side

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha at the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha were pictured at the airport on Friday evening as they came back to Mumbai after their vacation. Little Raha obviously stole the limelight at the airport. In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor holding her daughter adorably while the paparazzi try to click the best picture. Raha can be seen dressed in a pink hoodie. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen dressed in casual outfit. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen greeting the paparazzi as well. Alia Bhatt can also be spotted with her husband and daughter. Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, Alia treated her Instafam to some inside pictures from her New Year celebrations. In the first photo, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen kissing Alia on her cheeks. The actress also shared several other pictures from her beach vacation, one featuring her little girl Raha. In the silhouette picture, Alia can be seen holding her daughter Raha in her arms. Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. Happy New Year to you all." Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha made her debut with the paparazzi on December 25. As the couple arrived for the Christmas lunch, they showed the world the first glimpse of Raha. In the picture, Raha was seen on the lap of her father. This is the picture we are talking about:

Ranbir Kapoor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April of 2022 at their house Vastu. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 of 2022.