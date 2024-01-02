Alia Bhatt Welcomes New Year With Daughter Raha In Her Arms And Husband Ranbir Kapoor By Her Side

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt rang in the new year with a kiss from her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The Gully Boy actress, who had a stellar 2023 in terms of her films and achievements, stepped foot into 2024 surrounded by her loved ones. On Monday, the actress treated fans and followers on Instagram to glimpses of her new year celebrations. In the first photo, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen planting a kiss on his wife's cheeks. In another, we can see the actress smiling widely while wearing a funky hairband. The actress also shared several other pictures from her beach vacation, one even featuring her little girl Raha. In the silhouette picture we are talking about, Alia can be seen holding her daughter Raha in her arms by a beach. For the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. Happy New Year to you all." Her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis below the post.

See what Alia Bhatt posted:

On Christmas of 2023, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their first public appearance with their daughter Raha. The couple along with Raha was papped as they arrived for the Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoors. Pictures of little Raha went crazy viral across social media.

This is the picture we are talking about:

Meanwhile, from Ranbir to Karisma Kapoor, it was a full house at the Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family in Mumbai's Juhu. Besides the Kapoors, others attending the Christmas brunch included celeb siblings Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda. See some pictures from the brunch.

Ranbir Kapoor married his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in April of 2022 at their house Vastu. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 of 2022.