Inside Video From The Big Fat Kapoor Christmas Featuring Ranbir, Alia And Others

The annual Christmas brunch hosted by Kunal Kapoor at his Mumbai residence was sugar, spice and everything nice. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introducing Raha to the world to the fam-jam postcards, pictures and videos from the ultimate bash ruled our social media feeds. It won't be wrong to say that the Kapoors and the Nandas had a blast. Now, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter, Pooja Desai has shared a special video on Instagram. In the clip, Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahan Kapoor, is seen pouring brandy on a cake. As Zahan completes the act, Ranbir, sitting beside Alia, lights up the cake and exclaims, "Jai mata di." Don't miss Alia's reaction. Along with the video, Pooja wrote, “When we set our food on fire!”

Karisma Kapoor has also shared pictures from the Christmas brunch on Instagram. From sharing a happy moment with her aunt Rima Jain to the family portrait, the album screamed fun from miles away. In her caption, Karisma wrote, “Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas. Missed a few who couldn't make it today,” with a red heart, Santa Claus, Christmas tree, hug, and sparkle emojis.

Aadar Jain, who attended the Christmas party with his girlfriend Alekha Advani, has also shared glimpses of the festivities on Instagram Stories.

Navya Naveli Nanda has also uploaded a set of pictures from the super fun party. Navya was accompanied by her brother Agastya Nanda and their father Nikhil Nanda.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also attended an intimate Christmas gathering at her mother Soni Razdan's place. In the album shared on Instagram, the actress looks stunning in a gorgeous green dress. She is seen posing with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and, of course, husband Ranbir Kapoor. In the caption of her post, Alia expressed her gratitude, “Grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much…Merry Merry Christmas & happy happy always, “ with a Christmas tree and a black heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022. Adding to their joy, they welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November of the same year.