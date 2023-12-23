Animal Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Is Still Going Strong

A still from Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

After the release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, the box office numbers of Animal are slowly declining. On day 22, the film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, collected Rs 1.15 crore (for all languages), as per a Sacnilk report. In total, the film depicting a complex father-son relationship and power-packed action has garnered Rs 532.44 crore domestically. In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry, fans have equally showered love on the antagonist Bobby Deol, who played Abrar Haque, and Triptii Dimri, who was seen as Zoya.

Despite the significant success of Animal at the box office, a portion of the audience expressed dissatisfaction with a particular sequence in the film, questioning the mindset of Ranbir Kapoor's character, who had an extra-marital affair with Zoya. The director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has recently addressed the concerns raised about a specific scene where Ranvijay asks his wife Geetanjali (Rashmika) not to remarry if he does not return.

In response to the criticism, Sandeep Reddy Vanga explained to Galatta Plus, “In relationships, most of the time, you're done. Multiple partners could be a habit. Once you're with one person, and share of love with that one person, you are done for life. That could be the exchange between Geetanjali and Ranvijay. And knowing the psyche of Geetanjali, there are so many things in a relationship that are unsaid, so he must have felt that she can't make it with anybody else, so she'd better remain single.”

“He doesn't want his kids to be seeing Geetanjali with another father. It has nothing to do with a generalised feeling, it's purely personal,” Sandeep Reddy Vanga added.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Animal 1.5 stars and said, “Animal is the kind of film that would have us believe that it is no big deal for a loving son to go berserk when it comes to tackling those who threaten the well-being of his dad and his two sisters. Since danger seems to lurk over the family at every corner, he has the licence to be as boorish as he wants to be.”

Animal was released on December 1. Ranbir Kapoor's film clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office.