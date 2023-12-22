Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Why Ranvijay Asks Geetanjali Not To Remarry

Rashmika Mandanna in the film. (courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is making all the right noises. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has collected Rs 531.34 crore at the Indian box office in 21 days. From Ranbir's performance as Ranvijay Singh Balbir to Bobby Deol's bad guy avatar, the high-on-drama film has managed to strike a chord with the audience. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has opened up about a particular scene in the film where Ranvijay asks his wife Geetanjali (Rashmika) not to remarry if he does not return. A section of fans were not happy with this sequence and questioned Ranvijay's mindset who had an extra-marital affair with Zoya (Triptii Dimri).

Addressing the issue, Sandeep Reddy Vanga told Galatta Plus, “In relationships, most of the time, you're done. Multiple partners could be a habit. Once you're with one person, and share of love with that one person, you are done for life. That could be the exchange between Geetanjali and Ranvijay. And knowing the psyche of Geetanjali, there are so many things in a relationship that are unsaid, so he must have felt that she can't make it with anybody else, so she'd better remain single.”

“He doesn't want his kids to be seeing Geetanjali with another father. It has nothing to do with a generalised feeling, it's purely personal,” Sandeep Reddy Vanga added.

When asked about the perceived misogyny in the characters of Kabir Singh and Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded, “Misogyny is disrespect to women. The actual definition is that, right? To nahi [So, No]. Even Kabir Singh, even Animal, even me as a person. I always feel like my production name is Bhadrakali Pictures and I don't know why people think…not too many people, only these 15-20 jokers. But it's a wrong word to use on Kabir and Animal.” Sandeep Reddy Vanga then asked the interviewer, “Do you think the characters were misogynistic?”

Animal also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor.