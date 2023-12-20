Animal Box Office Collection Day 19: No Signs Of Stopping For Ranbir Kapoor's Film

Rashmika and Ranbir in Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal continues to make waves at the Indian box office. After entering the Rs 500-crore club on day 17, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is now inching closer to the Rs 600-crore club. The action-drama which has a father-son story at its core, on day 19, earned Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office, taking its total business to Rs 522.94 crore, as per Sacnilk. This is after Animal passed its third Monday test with flying colours. On Day 18, Animal minted Rs 5.5 crore, the report added. The film, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh Balbir, boasts an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's performances in the film have been praised by fans and critics alike. While it is the first time that the two actors have shared screen space, they only have kind words for one another. Calling Ranbir Kapoor “an amazing guy”, Bobby Deol in a conversation with News18 said that he was “a big fan of Ranbir”. Bobby Deol said, “Ranbir's an amazing guy. I love him. I've worked with a lot of actors. But he gave me a lot of respect. He's a superstar and despite that, he dragged me with him everywhere he went to promote the film. No one does that. Everybody just wants to steal the limelight. But he's not like that. He has no insecurities.”

Bobby Deol, who essays the role of antagonist Abrar Haque in the film, added, “He's a gem of a guy. What's similar between us is that we're both very family-oriented. We both come from film families and we know what it is to be a part of the industry. That connected us. I am a big fan of Ranbir. He's my favourite actor and he's the best. I was completely mesmerised by him. We were so much in sync. We shared a chemistry that was so natural and magical. I loved every moment.”

Meanwhile, in his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 1.5 stars to Animal. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's performance, he wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor delivers a powerful performance that is supported with customary elan by Anil Kapoor. But because the film is propelled in the main by problematic means and instincts, the efforts of the two stars can only go abegging. You want to look away when the two are peddling their wares.” Check out the complete review here.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal hit the theatres on December 1, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.