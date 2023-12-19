Animal Box Office Collection Day 18: Result Of Third Monday Test For Ranbir Kapoor's Film

Ranbir and Rashmika in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal has been a tremendous box-office success. Within just one week of its release, the film joined the ₹300-crore club and crossed the ₹400-crore mark shortly after. Remarkably, in just 17 days, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film surpassed the ₹500-crore benchmark. It seems fans are still captivated by this action-drama movie because on day 18, Animal collected ₹5.5 crore (across all languages), as reported by Sacnilk. In total, the movie centred around a son seeking revenge for an attack on his father, has amassed an impressive ₹517.94 crore in 18 days.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor's stellar act, fans are showering love on the antagonist Abrar Haque, portrayed by Bobby Deol as well. A few days ago, Bobby Deol treated his fans to some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot, unveiling the preparation he underwent for his role. His Instagram video opens with Bobby exclaiming, "Off to work," and captures moments of him getting into character with makeup. He shares his excitement, stating, "It's been a fun shoot so far. I mean, it's been amazing - Every day on set has been film that I've been waiting to shoot for some time. I am playing an antagonist. I love playing the antagonist."

After that, Bobby Deol is seen wrapping up the day, taking a shower, and commenting, "Day is over. Blood everywhere. Cleaning myself up. Nice and warm." The actor also provides a sneak peek into how he achieved the tan required for his character.

Notably, the intense fight scenes between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were filmed in the freezing cold of London, the actor revealed. Bobby shares scenes from the shooting spot, mentioning, "Pretty cold outside. This is the second last day of my shoot. Every day was so much fun that when we really enjoy shootings, we just wish that there were more days of work left." In his caption, Bobby Deol wrote, "Every frame tells a story. An exclusive sneak-peak for you! Movie Journey #BTS."

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, Animal also features outstanding performances by Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor.