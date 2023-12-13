How Bobby Deol Became Abrar - See His BTS From Animal Sets

Bobby Deol shared this image. (courtesy: BobbyDeol)

Bobby Deol, with a 15-minute role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, has been winning hearts and how. Bobby Deol plays the menacing antagonist Abrar in the film and fans have been going crazy about his acting skills and screen presence. Bobby Deol shared some BTS videos from the shoot and he revealed how he prepped for the role. The reel begins with Bobby saying, "off to work." The reel then shows Bobby getting his make-up done for the shot. He can be heard saying in the video, "It's been a fun shoot so far. I mean, it's been amazing - Every day on set has been film that I've been waiting to shoot for some time. I am playing an antagonist. I love playing the antagonist." In another slide, Bobby Deol can be seen taking a shower and he can be heard saying, "Day is over. Blood everywhere. Cleaning myself up. Nice and warm." Bobby Deol also shared a sneak-peek at how he got his tan for the role.

FYI, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's fierce fight scenes were shot in the freezing cold of London. Sharing a few slides from the shooting spot, Bobby Deol can be heard saying in the video, "Pretty cold outside. This is the second last day of my shoot. Every day was so much fun that when we really enjoy shootings, we just wish that there were more days of work left." Sharing the reel on Instagram, Bobby Deol wrote, "Every frame tells a story. An exclusive sneak-peak for you! Movie Journey #BTS." Take a look:

Bobby Deol's Instagram has been flooded with praise from fans. He has actively been sharing audience's reactions on his feed. Bobby Deol shared a reel featuring moments from one of his recent hall visits. In the video, the audience can be seen cheering for him. They can be seen taking selfies with him. Bobby wrote in the caption, "It's every actor's dream to be blessed with a moment like this! I cannot express enough how thankful I am to God, my lovely fans, the audience for their endless support and love." Take a look:

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. However, the film has been slammed by a section of the Internet for its portrayal of misogyny and violence.