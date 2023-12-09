Bobby Deol On Animal Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor: 'He Has No Insecurities'

Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor at an event

Bobby Deol, who has played the role of an antagonist Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, praised his co-star Ranbir Kapoor with open heart. Speaking to News 18, Bobby Deol said, "Ranbir's an amazing guy. I love him. I've worked with a lot of actors. But he gave me a lot of respect. He's a superstar and despite that, he dragged me with him everywhere he went to promote the film. No one does that. Everybody just wants to steal the limelight. But he's not like that. He has no insecurities."

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's off-screen bromance has been making all the right noise. At the music launch event of the film, he also danced to some of Bobby's iconic hit numbers from films like Barsaat and Gupt on stage. Speaking more about their bond, Bobby told News 18, "He's a gem of a guy. What's similar between us is that we're both very family-oriented. We both come from film families and we know what it is to be a part of the industry. That connected us."

Bobby Deol admitted that he's a Ranbir Kapoor fan. He said, "I am a big fan of Ranbir. He's my favourite actor and he's the best. I was completely mesmerised by him. We were so much in sync. We shared a chemistry that was so natural and magical. I loved every moment."

Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor have fierce fight scenes in the film Animal. Shedding light on the preparations about those scenes, Bobby told News 18, "We rehearsed for 7-8 days in Bombay before we went to England. We had to rehearse a lot because it had to look very natural. When there's a fight scene, there are objects around you that you can use to hit each other. Here, there was nothing apart from raw power."

Bobby Deol's Instagram has been flooded with fan-praise and accolades. He has actively been sharing the audience's reaction on his feed. Bobby Deol shared a reel featuring the moments from one of his recent hall visits. The audience can be seen cheering for him. They can be seen taking selfies with him. Bobby wrote in the caption, "It's every actors dream to be blessed with a moment like this! I cannot express enough how thankful I am to God, my lovely fans, the audience for their endless support and love." Take a look:

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. However, the film has been receiving flak for portraying morally bankrupt characters and excessive violence.



