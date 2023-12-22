Animal Box Office Collection Day 21: Keeping Up With Ranbir Kapoor's Film

Ranbir Kapoor in the film.(courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal continues its successful run at the box office. On Day 17, which was Dunki's opening day, the film managed to mint ₹2.5 crore (across all languages), reported Sacnilk. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has collected ₹531.34 crore at the domestic box office. Ranbir's portrayal of Ranvijay Singh Balbir in Animal has been receiving abundant love from Bollywood enthusiasts. In a recent conversation with India Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Ranbir was his first choice for the film.

He expressed, “Ranbir [Kapoor] was my first choice for Animal, there was nobody else. In the beginning, when I had the idea right after Kabir Singh, I met him after a few months and told Ranbir that I was thinking along these lines, I gave him 10-15 minutes of narration, just the beginning, middle, and end. We told him about the craft and just the character transition. He said to Sandeep this sounds very interesting, finish the script and we will do it. Just based on the 10 minutes narration he said yes to the film."

Discussing the box office success, Sandeep Reddy Vanga added, "I was expecting the film to do well, I knew it would do 600 crores to 700 crores but wasn't expecting these huge numbers. It has already crossed the 800 crores mark (globally), which was a surprise for me and I am very happy with the collection. Even with the reviews, the film has done great numbers at the box office and as a filmmaker, I am happy."

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal stars Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra part 2.