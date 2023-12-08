Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Pushpa Co-Star Allu Arjun's Appreciation Post For Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is roaring at the box office. Within just a week of its release, the film has crossed the 300-crore mark at the domestic box office. Not just fans, but celebrities have also been impressed by the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in key roles. On Friday, South superstar Allu Arjun posted a detailed note on X (formerly Twitter), praising the entire cast of Animal. “Just mind-blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring. I am truly at a loss of words to explain the magic you've created. My deep Respects to the highest level. Rashmika Mandanna. Brilliant & Magnetic! Dear this is your best performance by far & much more to unfold. Bobby Deol ji's impactful performance silences us. Your Terrific presence commands respect. Anil Kapoor Ji's was effortless & intense. Your experience speaks volumes sir. This young lady Tripti Dimri is breaking hearts. May you break more! All the other artists & technicians showcased their finest best. Congratulations! & The Director, the Man Sandeep garu. Just Mind Blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations, The intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again. I can clearly see how your films are going to change the face of Indian cinema now and in the future! #ANIMAL HAS JOINED THE CLASSICS OF INDIAN CINEMA LIST.”

Overjoyed by the appreciation from her Pushpa co-star, Rashmika responded by resharing this post and wrote, "Sirrrr.. thankyouuuu," along with sparkles and a hug emoji.

Allu Arjun also posted the same note on his Instagram Stories. Rashmika Mandanna shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote “Pushpa Raj”, accompanied by fire emojis. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna shared the screen space in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. They will star together in the second installment, Pushpa: The Rule, scheduled for release in August 2024.

Since the release of Animal, the cast has been showered with love and appreciation from fans. To thank them all, Rashmika Mandanna shared a photo striking the famous Lily pose (the Korean heart pose) on her Instagram handle. While captioning her post,the actress wrote, "Thank you all so so much for the love you are showing towards our film Animal.. I hope we made you all super proud and happy.. Animalpark (if you know you know) if you don't then please do go watch it in the theatres near you and enjoyyyyy!"

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye, last year. She is currently busy filming her upcoming project, The Girlfriend.