Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Rashmika Mandanna's Viral Scene From Animal Trailer: 'The Moment Demanded It'

The trailer of Animal has been making all the right noises ever since it was released on social media. It was discussed for a wide range of reasons – Ranbir Kapoor's never-seen-before avatar, Bobby Deol's menacing look and Rashmika Mandanna's dialogue that many termed incomprehensible. Rashmika is seen delivering emotional lines while clenching her teeth during a heated exchange with Ranbir's character. Explaining why this was the case, Sandeep Reddy Vanga told India Today that she was supposed to speak a certain way as the moment demanded it. “She was supposed to speak in a particular way because it's a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense,” Sandeep Reddy said.

That's not all. Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared that there is very much a possibility of Animal 2. Speaking about collaborating with producer Bhushan Kumar for the possible sequel, he said: “It is a delight to work with someone like Bhushan, who gives you the backing and support you need. So, I am eagerly awaiting the audience to watch Animal. We will see the response and work on Animal 2. Meanwhile, there are also some more films being planned.”

The director confirmed that he and Bhushan Kumar will also be working on “Spirit with Prabhas” and an untitled film with Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, during a pre-release event, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how he came to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. “Sandeep reached out to me one day over text and asked to meet him. When I got the text, I thought it was a prank. But I went to meet him anyway. When we met, Sandeep showed me a photograph from the days when I was not working, when I used to play in the Celebrity Cricket League. "In that photograph, I am looking somewhere far away. He showed that photo and said I want you to do this film because I want the expression that you have in this picture. I said 'Chalo, bekaari ke din kaam aa gaye (My days of unemployment were of some help after all)'. I love you Sandeep for giving me this opportunity," Ranbir said.

About the film, Ranbir Kapoor further said, “Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is.”

Animal will be released in theatres on December 1.